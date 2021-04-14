Christian Yaipén surprised his followers of Instagram with a moving message dedicated to his wife, who this Wednesday, April 14, celebrates one more year of life. The leader of the Team 5 He did not hesitate to share a photograph of his beloved with his birthday surprise.

Through the platform he showed the arrangements he made to entertain his life partner and mother of his son. In the image you can see her sitting next to a large number of pink and silver balloons. Next to it stands a sign that says: “Happy Birthday.”

Along with the publication, the interpreter of “Cambio mi corazón” extended a short but significant dedication to his life partner, whom he met in Boston years ago.

“Today is my wife’s birthday. Happy day, my heart “ , wrote Christian Yaipén in his official account of Instagram.

Through the stories of the platform, the famous singer stated that he invited his wife to a romantic dinner the day before the celebration.

Christian Yaipén and Tony Succar got together for a new song

The Grupo 5 singer traveled to Miami and met with Tony Succar to work on a new song that would merge salsa with cumbia. Both artists shared a photo together on Instagram and joked about what the new music production would be.

“Is this photo as a cover? What do they say? ” Christian Yaipén on his account, while the percussionist stated: “What do people say? Salsa + cumbia ”. Despite having communicated in this way a song that they would soon release, they have not yet given an exact release date.

