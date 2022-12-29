“The voice generations” continued with his day of concerts on December 28 and this time it was the turn of the team of Christian Yaipen to go on stage. Dante and Paul, father and son, left the public and coaches more than satisfied with their show, adding a share of sentiment to the night.

After his performance, Christian Rivero remembered Elmer Yaipén, Christian Yaipén’s deceased father, and asked him what song he would choose to sing with his brothers and his father, if he were still in his eyes. With tears in his eyes, the musician replied: “’Parranda’, ‘la Negrita’”. Explaining the reason for his choice, he said: “ So that it lasts long enough and to be able to be with my dad, even if it’s only for seven minutes. It would be very cool ”.