On January 31, Group 5 celebrated 51 years of founding and, as a gift prior to this special date, Christian Yaipén He made a publication on his social networks that surprised more than one follower. The main figure of the cumbia orchestra was visiting Miami, United States, and took the opportunity to visit the headquarters of the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, the entity in charge of the famous Latin Grammy awards galas. Along these lines, the Peruvian singer made an important revelation about the group formed by his father Elmer Yaipén.

Is Grupo 5 a member of the Latin Grammys?

In 2024, the group led by Christian Yaipén turned 51 years old, due to that special date They will perform three concerts at the National Stadium in Lima on April 5, 6 and 7. However, before making his thousands of fans dance, the former coach of 'La Voz Perú' announced, in style, that Group 5 is now an official member of the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, in charge of the Latin Grammy.

“January, we chose you on vacation and you have only brought us many surprises full of work. One day after turning 51, Group 5 was finally able to visit the Latin Grammy offices and become members. “We return recharged and with many dreams to fulfill.”, wrote the lead vocalist. Without a doubt, this fact is of utmost importance for Peruvian cumbia, since more and more Peruvian artists are acquiring international relevance.

What does it mean to be a member of the Latin Grammy?

According to the information provided by the official website of the Latin Recording Academy, being a member is considered a highly relevant step to contribute to the Latin American music industry. In addition, they indicate some of the privileges of having this distinction, if the application is accepted.

“By being a member, you have the benefit of submitting your own material, as well as that of any other artist, for consideration during the Latin Grammy awards process.“, he points out. That is, Group 5 could agree to propose their material to be considered within one of the categories of the famous recognition gala, but Christian did not specify what type of membership they have.

Likewise, if you qualify for a voter membership, you will be able to be part of this important stage, you will also receive invitations to exclusive events, as well as acquire preferential rates to attend the annual Latin Grammy Awards.

As mentioned above, There are two types of memberships: associate and voting. The two options have different requirements to obtain them, but both can enjoy the same benefits, with the exception of being able to vote. By being part of The Academy, artists and experts from the music industry add their experience to spread the musical legacy to new generations.

