Peru celebrates it! Team 5 It is one of the most widely accepted cumbia groups in Peru. This was demonstrated by managing to sell out the tickets and fill nothing more and nothing less than the National Stadiumbut it is possible that those who were not able to buy a ticket for the concert will be able to do so thanks to the singer Christian Yaipén announcing that it is possible to open a fourth date.

Will Group 5 have a fourth concert date at the National Stadium?

Radio New Q communicated with Christian Yaipénwho revealed the following: “The third date for the concert at the National Stadium will be on sale from January 5, so you can take advantage and well, I know that there were almost 260,000 in line, so suddenly there could be a fourth date. It depends on you that we can celebrate the 51 of Group 5 in a big way. You know it's a blast, you know that we care, as always, about giving you a great show.”

Are there still tickets for the third date of the Group 5 concert?

According to the page of Teleticketonly the Apdayc (north) and popular (north) zones have been sold out, but the zones platinum, VIP and preferential are still available.

When will the three concerts of Group 5 be at the National Stadium?

Group 5 will celebrate its 51 years in style, this time, the event with its thousands of fans will be at the National Stadium facilities. The established dates are Friday, April 5, Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.

