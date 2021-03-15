The singer and leader of Grupo 5, Christian Yaipén, surprised his followers by traveling to the United States. The interpreter of “Llorar, llorar”, came to the city of Miami (Florida).

Upon arrival in the US, Christian Yaipén shocked taking a picture with Tony Succar, Peruvian winner of the Grammy.

“Is this photo for cover art? What do they say? ”Christian Yaipén wrote on his Instagram account. The “Yo Soy” jury joked with the fact and responded like this: “what quality those brosters!”.

For its part, Tony Succar gave clues about what his next collaboration with Group 5 would be, stating: “Christian brother, I think seriously we look much better … what do people say? Group 5: salsa + cumbia! ” in an image that he posted on the same social network.

Apparently Christian Yaipén came to Miami to record a new salsa and cumbia fusion song with the always talented Tony Succar., who has already worked with Grupo 5 and Gianmarco on the song “El Rhythm of My Heart”.

