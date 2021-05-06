The premiere of the second season of the series Luis Miguel It has caused a sensation, for this reason, its great classics are once again delighting more than one and conquering new generations.

In that way Christian Yaipén and Pedro Loli joined the popular ‘boom’ ‘Sun of Mexico‘and surprised by interpreting, in their style, one of the singer’s most emblematic songs.

Through their social networks, the cumbiamberos astonished all their followers by sharing a cover of the song “Under the table”.

“’Under the table’ (cover). Christian Yaipén and I got together for a karaoke night and we wanted to record a bit to show you. Share ”, reads the Instagram post of Pedro Loli, where he asks all his fans to share this collaboration.

Vanessa Jerí congratulates cover of Christian Yaipén and Pedro Loli

The version of the song “Under the table” by Christian Yaipén and Pedro Loli caused the admiration of Vanessa Jerí, who did not hesitate to congratulate them on the surprising result.

The famous Peruvian actress highlighted the evident talent of the singers and emphasized their great voice strength: “Wow, what a luxury and without a microphone, super top, guys”, expressed the artist on social networks.

