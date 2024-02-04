In the latest edition of the popular program 'El reventonazo de la Chola,' broadcast last Saturday, February 3, a peculiar moment was experienced with the presence of Christian Domínguez along with Pamela Franco as guests in several sequences. It should be noted that these recordings occurred before the ampay that marked the end of their relationship came to light, so the couple seemed as affectionate and romantic as ever.

What was Christian Domínguez's reaction after winning the award for “The Faithful of the Year”?

For much of the program, 'La Chola Chabuca' and the other hosts of the program joked with Christian Domínguez on the topic of fidelity, generating laughter from the singer, who believed that his deceptions against Pamela Franco would not come to light. However, the most notable moment was when the artist was with his group 'The Great International Orchestra', ready to sing his songs, when he was surprised by the entrance of Manolo Rojaswho was characterizing him.

The renowned comic actor presented the cumbiambero with a trophy, declaring him the winner of the “El faithful del 2023” award. Laughing, Rojas recognized the great effort of the interpreter and his struggle to manage to float a relationship beyond the three years that usually lasts with his other partners.

“Because of your work, your effort, your fight, let me present you this award, the faithful of 2023. It is true, we all have the right to another opportunity,” expressed Manolo Rojas during the award ceremony, generating ridicule and laughter from all those present.

Contrary to what would be expected, Christian Domínguez was not grateful for the award that alluded to loyalty. Instead, the singer addressed his recognition to 'La Chola Chabuca' for supporting Peruvian talent, music and for always inviting him to the program.

“Thank you for the love and the opportunity. For the invitation. Thank you for what you do for us, who have been working for so many years to get ahead,” said the interpreter.

What was Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco's last kiss like?

After the short sketch in honor of Disney's 100 years, Christian and Pamela went on stage and sang the iconic Aladdin theme, 'An Ideal World'. They both lived this romantic moment, giving each other loving glances and knowing smiles. And in a moment that many never thought they would see again, they began their presentation with a sweet kiss.

