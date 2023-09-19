The Christian Union also has its 2023 election manifesto ready and yes, it is quite green!

Today is Budget Day, so there will be a little more political news than you are used to today. In our series in which we examine the election manifestos for the House of Representatives elections, today that of the Christian Union.

A party that does not come along every day here on Autoblog, but that sometimes crosses our minds. If only because they are certainly not in the favor of the real petrolhead and are considerably over-represented in world-improving groups such as the Cyclists’ Union. So the thoughts of this party sometimes raise some eyebrows here in the office.

Anyway, we’ll dive into it Draft Election Program 2023 of the Christian Union. It is entitled New Connection. Without value judgment, it reads as a social and sustainable program. We will focus on the ‘car component’ of the program.

Financing is a dirty word at Christenunie

Laterally important for car enthusiasts is the paragraph that the Christian Union devotes to ‘Preventing Debt’. The party takes a stand against excessively high credit interest rates, they want to allow a maximum of 3% higher than the capital market interest rate and they believe that repayment of consumer products should in any case be prohibited for all purchases under € 1000. The car can therefore be financed, but too high Charging interest is out of the question!

SUV tax

You don’t necessarily have to look to the right for symbolic politics. Where the PVV and the FVD also contribute in their election manifesto, the Christian Union can also benefit from it. What Kok’s quarter is to the right, the term SUV Tax is to the left. We encounter him in this program:

We are introducing an SUV tax to encourage energy-efficient car transport

At the same time, we ensure that electric driving becomes cheaper after 2025 and not more expensive, as is currently threatening to happen. Christian Union Draft election program 2023

So to ensure that large heavy EVs do not become too expensive, the Christian Union will tax large heavy SUVs (often PHEVs or EVs) more heavily. OK..

EVs are part of the solution for the Christian Union

The Christian Union does see a role for EVs within local energy storage.

Generating and using or storing energy at home must become the norm. Electric cars and charging stations are standardized so that they can charge and discharge at times of local energy shortage or surplus. Christian Union Draft Election Program 2023

But the car is primarily a problem in the Christian Union’s program and, according to the party, the aim should be to favor the most sustainable mobility option over the most logical one. Because why do it conveniently when it can be difficult, expensive and clean?

In concrete terms, we mainly want to improve public transport and no one can be against that. In price competition with the car, public transport is helped by the Christian Union by lowering the VAT percentage to 0% VAT.

And not to forget, the Christian Union also stands up for that marginalized group in the Netherlands that has been underexposed for too long.

In addition to the National future visions for public transport, car and bicycle, there will also be a future vision for WALKING. Be careful, the Christian Union is going to interfere with the sidewalk..

What else does the Christian Union have in store?

But there are even more paragraphs in which the car comes to the fore. We have listed it for you. Containing some remarkable resolutions

100 million for safer traffic. In concrete terms, this means that your navigation system no longer lets you drive past schools or on unsafe routes

Violations within built-up areas are dealt with more severely

No new or wider highways, A27 expansion will not go ahead

Economical and quiet A label car tires will be mandatory from 2025

Fuel cars will be phased out before 2030

From 2025, only electric mopeds may be sold

Road pricing (mileage price) will be introduced and other tolls on highways or tunnels will be abolished

Day and night 100 km/h as the maximum speed on the highway.

Within built-up areas 30 km/h

Low parking standards at new-build houses, because everyone has to use a shared car

whose deed!

The election manifestos of the other parties

Also interested in the opinion of the other parties in their election manifesto for the November 2023 elections?

FvD: Kok’s quarter back + 1 MRB per person

BBB: Speed ​​limit must go back to 130!

PVDD: Fewer cars and especially fewer SUVs

Volt: Back to 120 km/h when 80% of the cars are electric

PVDA-GL: Less use of private cars and faster introduction of road pricing

CDA: No road pricing in rural areas

SP is against road pricing and in favor of cheap EVs

VVD: excise duty down and mileage allowance up!

PVV: 140 km/h and no road pricing

This article Christian Union: SUV tax + mandatory silent tires first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Christian #Union #SUV #tax #mandatory #silent #tires