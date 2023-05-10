In recent days, the Peruvian actor Christian Thorsen moved hundreds of people after revealing that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. In the midst of the astonishment of his fans, the remembered Raul del Prado (‘Platanazo’) from “Al fondo hay sitio” also said that he underwent treatment and that he is now recovering satisfactorily. It should be noted that different members of the show spoke about it. In this note, we tell you what she worked on after leaving the Peruvian series and more details.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Platanazo’ would never return to “AFHS”: why wouldn’t Christian Thorsen be in the América TV series?

What did you do after leaving “Al fondo hay sitio”?

After leaving the América TV series “Al fondo hay sitio”, the artist participated in two works: “Hamlet”, which was directed by Roberto Ángeles, and “Mamma Mía!”, in which he gave life to Bill Austin in replacement of the remembered Diego Bertie.

“It was a beautiful experience, full of adrenaline. Then I decided not to act again. I dedicated myself to importing wines without bothering anyone. I went to live in La Molina, where I hardly went out. I isolated myself,” he said in an interview with The Trade.

YOU CAN SEE: Fans of “AFHS” ask for the return of Christian Thorsen: what was the story of the ‘Platanazo’?

Why did Christian Thorsen stop acting?

“I will never return to open television. I don’t want to be a part of the s*** she’s become. He has missed the shame ”, Thorsen pointed out if he could return to “There’s Room in the Back”.

His departure from the national production was marked by a situation with Efraín Aguilar, who was the producer of the national soap opera at that time. In an interview with Hildebrandt in his thirteen In 2016, the businessman recounted that Aguilar called him to inform him that “he was only here.”

After that, he went into business. Around the year 2020, during the pandemic, he recounted in an interview the way in which he adapted his business. In addition, it was revealed that he was a distributor of the footballer’s wine brand Andres Iniesta.

#Christian #Thorsen #leaving #quotAt #bottom #roomquot #stop #acting