Christian Thorsenthe charismatic peruvian actor who has participated in successful series such as ‘At the bottom there is room’, surprised his fans and the entertainment industry by opening an unexplored chapter of his life. In an exclusive interview for the channel Youtube of Miracles LeivaThorsen not only shared details about his battle against the prostate cancerbut also revealed the curious career he studied at the foreign and why he never exercised it.

The actor is a figure known both for his presence on television and for his time as a model in the 90s, he revealed that his entry into show business was pure chance. Originally, his path was not intended for stages or cameras. His plans were very different from what he ultimately achieved in his artistic career. What was the career that the actor studied and why did he decide not to follow that path? The answers below will surprise you.

What career did Christian Thorsen study?

The actor, passionate about sports since he was young, decided to travel to Argentina to study Physical Education. Upon returning to Lima, he began to practice this profession as a teacher at the Percy Rojas academy, a path that, according to his words, he had been passionate about since his student days.

Why did you decide not to exercise it?

In his conversation with Milagros Leiva, Thorsen explained that his height and his ability in sports like basketball had led him to an unexpected crossroads. His life took a surprising turn when, by chance, a friend took him to deliver breakfast to Panamericana Televisión, where the production team mistook him for one of the models from the “Hello, Gisela” program. The offer to participate in the program changed his destiny.

“They asked me if I wanted to work for Gisella and I told them that’s not what I was there for. I was just going to deliver breakfast,” Thorsen said during the interview. However soon she realized that she could earn more money working as a model in Gisella’s program, which led him to abandon Physical Education and enter the world of television.