Efrain Aguilar told in 2016 that Christian Thorsen would no longer appear in the eighth season of ‘At the bottom there is room because “his character no longer had a greater contribution.” After that, the actor was interviewed by the medium “Hildebrandt en sus trece” and explained that the Peruvian producer dismissed him hastily through a phone call. That same year, the popular ‘Bananazo’ He also pointed out, in a conversation with Radio Capital, the breach of his labor rights when he was part of the cast of the series. To date, the interpreter has ruled on this fact and has made a confession that has surprised more than one.

YOU CAN SEE: Why was Christian Thorsen prevented from entering América TV for many years?

Did Christian Thorsen file a lawsuit for abrupt dismissal from ‘AFHS’?

Christian Thorsen He spoke once again about his sudden departure from ‘At the bottom there is room’. At first, the actor stressed that he spent seven years in the production and that his experience was a lot of fun. However, he regretted the way Efrain Aguilar He fired him and specified the reason why he was left out of this television production.

“They wanted to save my land. And, since we were not on the payroll, then, they could do whatever they wanted, ”she commented in an interview for the Trome newspaper. After that, the nickname “Platanazo” revealed that he decided to start a legal process for breaching his labor rights when he was in the series broadcast by América TV. “Thanks to the lawsuit that I filed against them and that I won, now everything is fine, which makes me very happy”ended.

Christian Thorsen was part of the series ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ until the seventh season. Photo: America TV.

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Thorsen reappears and responds to false news about his death: “Smiling at life”

What did Christian Thorsen not like about ‘At the bottom there is room’?

In the same interview, Christian Thorsen He stated that he has always raised his voice in the face of something that does not seem right to him. In this sense, the actor revealed that situations arose that he did not like after being part of the cast of “Al fondo al sitio”, so he did not hesitate to express his discomfort at that time.

“I have always thought that humor is not to laugh at the other, but with the other. And sometimes they did things that were to laugh at the character. I never liked that. So, when they already exceeded that, I said: ‘For the car'”, he pointed Thorsen.

Christian Thorsen acted in the first 8 seasons of “Al fondo hay sitio” and won the affection of the audience as the ‘Platanazo’. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

What did Christian Thorsen say after false news about his death?

Christian ThorsenHe spoke through his official Instagram account to deny the reports announcing his supposed death. Let’s remember that the actor reappeared after several months on the small screen and revealed that he suffers from prostate cancer.

“For those who go around saying that I have died… here I am, smiling at life”, was the description of his last post on Instagram. In the graphic content, the artist is also shown with a smile on his face.

Some of the actor’s friends were quick to react to the publication and showed their full support. “My love!!!!”, he wrote Magdyel Ugazwhile Bruno Odar He added: “Dear Christian, here’s our minds with you, mate. Happy birthday full of light and blessing.

Christian Thorsen’s publication denying his death. Photo: Instagram

Did Christian Thorsen have a bad working relationship with Gisela Valcárcel?

Christian ThorsenHe provided details about his long career on television and referred to his beginnings on the show‘Hello, Gisela‘, ofPan American Television. The actor served as a model in this 90s show, which was also his debut on the small screen.

Although Christian said that he got along very well with “Señito” at that time, he has always had a very funny personality, and he likes to make jokes, outside and in front of the cameras, something that Valcárcel did not enjoy too much. These mocking comments caused Valcárcel to have a very peculiar reaction with the Argentine.

“We joked a lot because they finally hired me for that. Sometimes there were jokes from me that he didn’t like and he would haunt me. He hit me on the head with the microphone… Yes, it was itchy,” Thorsen revealed in an interview with Trome.

What did Laura Bozzo have to do with the dismissal of Christian Thorsen from América TV?

Laura Bozzo He hosted the successful program ‘Laura’, in which he saw real cases to resolve family disputes. Meanwhile,Christian Thorsen acted together with ricky tossoin ‘Theater from the theater’. However, a sketch in which they imitated the blonde caused her anger. }

According to the actor of Argentine origin in ‘Vida y milagros’ by Milagros Leiva, the lawyer went to the recording set of ‘Teatro desde el teatro’ to complain about that moment.

“One of the guys who was with me did a parody of her on another channel. We were recording on a Tuesday and the other one (Laura Bozzo) came in, vociferating and sending smoothness and a half, looking for the boy. Everyone was scared to death, imagine, with the power she had… She ran the channel. (…). ‘Get out of my channel,’ she told him, ”he said. Thorsen.

After that, Christian plucked up his courage and stood up for his partner, indicating that if he ordered his dismissal, he would also leave the channel. However, he recounts that no one followed him and he was the only one who left the set.

Christian Thorsen belonged to the television house of América TV for many years. Photo: Composition LR / Capture YouTube / Instagram

How old is Christian Thorsen?

Currently Christian Thorsen is 58 years old. He peruvian exmodel was born in the city of Lima, on June 19, 1964. He has extensive experience in television, film and theater. On the small screen, Thorsen has worked as a model, presenter and actor. Some of the most famous productions in which he was a part are “My way”, “A thousand trades”, “Theater from the theater”, “Así es la vida”, among others. On the other hand, the artist He measures 1.88 m, according to the portal specialized in the series, In the background there is a fandom site.