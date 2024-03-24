Christian ThorsenHe has an extensive artistic career in television, film and theater. However, his name would be marked in the hearts of the Peruvian audience for his role as 'Raúl del Prado' in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'. In exclusive interview with The Republic, the beloved actor opened up about his time on the popular América TV series and his reunion with his former colleagues. In addition, he told us about his return to the big screen with the movie 'Up to my cloud', his desire to start a family, his treatment to beat prostate cancer and his opinion on having to deny his alleged death.

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Thorsen denies his death with a singular message: “At least write my name correctly”

Return to the cinema

—How have you felt returning to the recordings with the film 'Upload to my cloud', inspired by Nubeluz?

—I haven't been on television or in movies since the end of 2015, so it's nice to rediscover this medium. I really liked the possibility of making this film because in the 90s there was not much talk about depression and this issue is being brought to the fore with this film. I find it extremely interesting that, no matter how much fame and success you have at work, you don't necessarily have to do well in your personal life.

Depression exists and it is not wrong to talk about it, for people to seek help when this happens. I believe that the mind is the most important thing in the human being, it is what has to be good.

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Thorsen once again denies his alleged death with a well-known poem: “Oh! They keep dying on me”

—When is 'Upload to my cloud' released? What will your role be?

—It premieres in September. I play the role of the director of the program and I have a fairly direct relationship with the main character.

'There is room at the bottom'

—We saw you in a photo with Magdyel Ugaz, Mónica Sánchez and Carlos Solano and immediately the networks exploded, how did this reunion happen?

— I appeared in the photo because I had to record some scenes from the movie 'Upload to my cloud' at the América Televisión studios. I had never been to Pachacamac and I stopped by to say hello to friends (from Al Fondo Hay Sitio), to browse a little and I found them. There is so much affection in them because they are people with whom I have worked for a long time and I am not only talking to you about the actors, but also about the people who are behind the cameras.

We decided to take a photo together because it was nice to see each other again. They published it and it seems that people interpreted that perhaps there was the possibility of returning to 'At the bottom there is room'.

Christian Thorsen was seen alongside his 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' partner in 2024. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Christian Thorsen

—Will you return to 'At the bottom there is room'?

—I don't see the possibility of returning, but you never know, I don't rule it out one hundred percent. They haven't summoned me, they have sent me subliminal messages, but nothing direct.

—Are you reunited with your former colleagues from 'At the bottom there is room'?

—I don't talk to everyone, but I do talk to some. Natalia Salas is one of them, we made a very nice duo when we were in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'. I think we shared a very similar code of humor and had a lot of fun doing the scenes. I really enjoyed working with her.

—Did your former colleagues from 'At the bottom there is room' call you when you announced your illness?

—Not all, some. But I don't feel like it's an obligation. People often don't know very well what to say, so they prefer not to do it and I understand that too.

Health

—Many times you have come out to deny your supposed death…What would you say to those types of people who spread this fake news?

—They have killed me like five times. I don't know what makes someone do that. What does sound strange to me or catches my attention is that they say: 'He died because he did not undergo chemotherapy or because the mistletoe treatment failed.' So, that they name that specifically, it seems to me that there is something malicious behind it that goes beyond receiving visits or 'I like you'.

—How are your health currently? How is your treatment with Mistletoe going?

—I have been undergoing mistletoe treatment for a year and a half. The process still continues, it is long term, there is a long way to go and I cannot claim victory, but I know that I am going to get ahead and that is the most important thing.

As I tell many people at the medical center, I think it is vital to be convinced that things are going to go well. This stimulation of endorphins and cancer-fighting hormones is also very positive.

Christian Thorsen follows a treatment with Mistletoe. Photo: composition LR/GLR/Instagram/Christian Thorsen

Family

—Regarding the family environment…Would you like to have children?

—It's quite dreamy of me, but I don't rule anything out one hundred percent. It is something that I would have liked and I think that perhaps now it could happen. I don't currently have a partner, but I would like to have children.

Just as I am fighting my illness, cancer, I think I am also facing the possibility of starting a family, which I know is a huge responsibility.

Other facets of Christian Thorsen

—In addition to your role as an actor, you are also a businessman and your field is wines.…

—I have been importing wines since 2017, we have been in this business for seven years. The pandemic was a very hard time because everything was closed and we have barely survived. We had to reduce the amount of wines to import, but there we are. Now I am only importing from Spain and South Africa. We sell to supermarkets and also to some restaurants. I'm doing well, I can't complain, but it's a difficult job to keep.

—Perhaps, you have a personal project that you want to fulfill…

—I studied to be a physical education teacher. I have always had in mind the idea of ​​doing some important project related to that and recently something new occurred to me.

I'm going to finish making the movie 'Up to my cloud'. And on April 1st, I'm focusing on that to see what comes out. I think there is a lot to do in the field of training, especially in the education of children.

#Christian #Thorsen #reveals #desire #children #quotI #fight #cancer #start #familyquot