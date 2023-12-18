The actor Christian Thorsen revealed that he suffered from advanced prostate cancer at the beginning of 2023. In this regard, the remembered 'Platanazo' from 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' maintained that he decided not to undergo chemotherapy and preferred alternative medicine. After several months of this news, the artist reappeared on social networks and spoke about his current health status. Likewise, he sent a message to those who constantly worry about him.

What did Christian Thorsen say about his health?

Christian Thorsen He reappeared publicly, through his official Instagram account, after several months to talk about his health. The last thing the actor said is that he uses mistletoe treatment to treat cancer and does emotional gymnastics to avoid falling into depression.

This Monday, December 18, Thorsen posted a special video for his followers. “I want to thank all the people who are aware of my health. Also, for your love, good vibes and your messages. Wish you a Merry Christmas,” he said at the beginning.

After that, Christian thanked his doctors and nurses at the Anthroposophical Medical Center where he carries out his alternative therapy with mistletoe.

What did Christian Thorsen say when he found out he had prostate cancer?

Christian ThorsenHe told how he found out that he suffered from this disease. “I did the exam in 2022 and it appeared that she had cancer that had metastasized to the bone and lung… This happened to me by chance,” she said.

“I had metastases in the bone and lung, in the hip, in the entire spine, in the rib and the jaw. I was unaware of what they were really telling me. They told me it was between 12 and 36 months old,” he pointed.

After that, the actor told how he reacted. “I rather said, 'This is a gift.' Nowadays I realize why I said it. “I am sitting here and a lot of people can be helped, because of the wonderful affection I have received from the people I love and who love me”he added.

