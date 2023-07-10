multiple actors and actresses they have gone through “Al fondo hay sitio”, but few have left their mark. For example, one of the remembered and beloved characters from the popular series of America TV is Raul del Pradothe expo of charo and the famous ‘banana‘. The actor who brought him to life is Christian Thorsenwho has recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Unfortunately, in the new seasons of “AFHS“, we have not been able to see the return of the ‘banana‘, but fans are hoping that, at some point, he may return, as they miss the character’s hilarious catchphrases, like “I’m dying dead.”

This is how Christian Thorsen remembered his time at “AFHS”

This is Christian Thorsen’s post on “There’s Room in the Back”. Photo: Christian Thorsen’s Instagram

Even though your out of”At the bottom there is room“was not good, the actor Christian Thorsen He fondly remembers the moments when he was a part of the series and, of course, his peers. Therefore, she did not hesitate to publish through her instagram a photo with some of them characterized with their respective characters. “Of course there are good memories…”, reads the description.

How was the departure of Christian Thorsen from “AFHS”?

Christian Thorsen would not return to “At the bottom there is room.” Photo: composition LR/Peru 21/América TV

As much as the fans of “AFHS”, specifically “Platanazo”, would like his character to return to the series, the actor has made it very clear that he would not like to return after being abruptly fired by Efraín Aguilar , the producer.

“I will never go back to open television, I don’t want to be part of the s*** that it has become. Shame has been lost ”, Christian Thorsen sentenced the weekly Hildebrandt in his thirteen.