Christian Thorsen He is going through a delicate moment in his personal life after being diagnosed with stage IV prostate cancer. Due to how advanced his disease was, many specialists recommended chemotherapy; however, they made it clear to him that he would only have quality of life and would not be able to overcome the condition. This reason forced the actor of “Al fondo hay sitio” to look for other points of view.

Finally, on the recommendation of relatives, the Peruvian interpreter came to know about the mistletoe treatment, which, he assured, after a series of applications, has helped him recover his physical strength and spirits. To tell details of his current state of health and how he has been dealing with it on a personal level, Christian Thorsen appeared on “Arriba mi gente” and was interviewed by journalist Fernando Díaz.

Christian Thorsen is moved after receiving tribute in “Up my people”

The former member of “Al fondo hay sitio” thought he would have a pleasant moment on his visit to the set of “Arrba mi gente”, but his surprise was great when he realized that the production had prepared a warm welcome for him that ended up moving him. The entertainment magazine issued a report as a tribute to Thorsen’s artistic career and compiled some of his most remembered roles, as well as his most mischievous interviews.

The note ends, Christian Thorsen could not help but shed a few tears. Fernando Díaz, who was next to him, supported him and gave him a message of support while the actor calmed down. “Thanks to you, thanks to everyone, it’s so nice to be back. It will be difficult“Christian expressed with a broken voice. Immediately afterwards, the program went to a commercial break.

Christian Thorsen clarifies his state of health after undergoing alternative treatment

Minutes later, Christian Thorsen He had already regained his composure and was more serene in front of cameras, so he was able to speak fluently with the driver. The artist explained that, like him, his father had also suffered from prostate cancer, since the corresponding check-ups were always carried out to rule out the disease in his system, but, with the arrival of the pandemic, everything became complicated. .

Furthermore, Thorsen made it clear that he did well undergoing the mistletoe treatment because it was compatible with his body. “The cancer is still there, I am not cured of cancer. I am in a process in which the cancer has stagnated and has not continued to grow and, apparently, has regressed (…). In a tomography that they do with contrast, he came out that the metastasis that I had in a bone had disappeared, “she explained when clarifying the panorama of her medical situation.

How did Christian Thorsen react when he found out he had cancer?

Christian Thorsen gave an interview to the Sunday “D-Day” to detail what his first impression was after learning that he had prostate cancer. According to what he told Pamela Vértiz, upon being notified of this news, he was not scared or questioned.

“I rather said: ‘This is a gift.’ Today I realize why I said it,” he said. “I am sitting here and many people can be helped, because of the wonderful love I have received from the people I love and who love me,” she added.

About mistletoe therapy

The information included in this note is testimonial in nature and is not intended to replace medical indications. Alternative mistletoe therapy does not have sufficient scientific support. As a means, La República does not advise abandoning regular medical treatments. For more information, you can visit:cancer.gov

