Blue Cross It is in a restructuring phase. The La Noria team has gone down after getting the ninth due to poor planning and the terrible decision-making of its board. Ricardo Ferretti was hired to turn this situation around and put together a winning squad for the coming seasons.
Facing the Opening 2023 of the MX League, the Celestial Machine has officially announced three casualties: Michael Estrada, Gonzalo Carneiro and Joaquín Martínez. According to the most recent reports, players like Ramiro Funes Mori and José de Jesús Corona will be added to this list. Elements such as Ramiro Carrera, Iván Morales and Christian Tabó They are on the board.
The reports reveal that these three players have not performed up to expectations and that the door would be open to look for another club for the next semester.
According to information from Diario AS, at the express request of Ricardo Ferretti, Christian Tabó would receive a new opportunity and form part of the Máquina Celeste squad for the Apertura 2023.
The Uruguayan winger had a discreet participation in the Clausura 2023, a tournament in which he played just 324 minutes in eight games, and in which he did not score or provide any assistance.
Despite the poor numbers, “Tuca” would have confidence in the 29-year-old attacker, so he would continue in the squad for next season.
Tabó shone in Puebla under the orders of Juan Reynoso. The Uruguayan player, however, has not been able to establish himself with the La Noria team. Ferretti has opted to give him a new opportunity, will he take advantage of it?
