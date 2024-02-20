The Cisterna di Latina crime shocked Italian news. Christian Sodano, a 27-year-old financier, put an end to the lives of the sister and mother of his ex-girlfriend Desyrèe Amato, with his service pistol. For the first time, someone from the accused's family speaks.

The pain of the Amato family is immense, but Christian Sodano's family is also suffering. It's his to say Uncle, the financier is an orphan of both parents. His mother was a policewoman who disappeared in 2013, while his father was a financier who died four years ago.

Vincenzo Conte, Sodano's uncle, is shocked. As is the rest of the family. No one could have ever imagined that the boy would commit such madness. He did not accept the end of the relationship with Desyrèe Amato, she had given him back the engagement ring that belonged to her deceased mother. So he entered the house with his service pistol and when his mother Nicoletta and sister Renèe intervened to protect the 22-year-old, Christian opened fire.

Our family is still in shock from this tragedy that no one could have ever imagined. First of all, I would like to apologize, on behalf of all of us, to the family of the victims. Two people lost their lives and this torments us, we are really shocked by what my nephew did.

About the relationship with Desyrèe, the uncle told The messenger, who didn't know the girl. They had been together for a few months, even though she knew that things had not been going well lately. But Christian certainly hadn't never gave any worrying signs.