According to the forensic police, Renée was on her knees when Christian Sodano shot her the second time

New details on the double crime committed by Christian Sodano. The young financier entered his ex-girlfriend's home with his service pistol and when Desyrèe's sister and mother intervened in his defense, he opened fire. The two women didn't have a chance. The 22-year-old, however, managed to escape and was saved.

In the last few hours, new details have emerged on the methods of the crime by Renée Amato, Desyrèe's 19-year-old sister. Everything was reported in a file drawn up by the forensic police. He said he shot the two women, then chased Desyrèe and lost her on the street. Christian Sodano had said that he then returned to the house and saw Renée suffering, almost dead and so he told her fired a second once so as not to make her suffer.

But the first reconstruction of the double crime is very different, it was spread by the Corriere della Sera. For the forensic police, the 19 year old he could have saved himself. Renèe would have tried to get up, in a semi-upright position, experts believe he was on his knees and that was trying to escape, when Sodano returned. But he shot her a second time, breaking her life forever. The mother Nicoletta Zomparelli, however, was already dead. Evidence that would deny the version that the financier provided at the time of the arrest.

After the double crime and having lost track of his ex-girlfriend, who in the meantime had managed to reach a petrol station and seek help, Christian fled in his car. He has reached uncle's housewhere he was then tracked down and arrested by the police.

He had already threatened the 22-year-old in the previous days, but Desyrèe didn't believe he was really capable of carrying out such a gesture. He thought he was alone a way to manipulate it about the decision to end their relationship.