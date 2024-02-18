Why Christian Sodano exercised his right not to respond: what he told his lawyers

Christian Sodano he appeared before the investigating judge, but made use of the right not to respond. For what reason, given that he has already confessed to the double crime to the police who arrested him while he was hiding at his uncle's house in Latina?

He explained it himself to his lawyers, Lucio Teson And Leonardo Palombi. Christian Sodano chose not to speak during the interrogation because he would have had a moment of fog and because he would have nothing else to add to what he had already confessed. His words:

I don't know why I killed Nicoletta and Renée. I had a fog, I didn't even realize what I did. I loved those people.

Yet after the discovery of the backpack in the financier's car, his position could worsen. Investigators already have assumed premeditation. Among the objects recovered there are a pair of gloves, black bags, duct tape, handcuffs and a telescopic truncheon. Did Sodano want to kidnap his ex-girlfriend and get rid of her? He had already threatened her the previous day with a message on his cell phone, but Desyrèe thought she could manage the situation and had not revealed anything to the family. The 22-year-old never imagined that she would actually do it. She left him because their relationship wasn't going well. They had been dating for just 5 months.

That day, after yet another argument and the girl's refusal, the financier entered the house with the service pistol. Desyrèe Amato was scared and after hearing her cries, her mother Nicoletta and sister Renèe immediately reached her and tried to protect her. But Christian Sodano has opened fire, ending their lives. The ex-girlfriend managed to escape, hide and then reach a petrol station. The latter helped her raise the alarm and stay safe until the police arrived.

When the boy realized that Desyrèe had now escaped, he returned to the house. Renee was still alive, so she has them shot a second time:

I didn't want him to suffer.

Sodano is accused of a double crime and also risks the aggravating circumstance of premeditation and the accusation of the attempted crime of Desyrèe Amato. His lawyers described him as a boy destroyed And saddened.