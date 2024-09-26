Christian Seifert has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the German Sports Aid Foundation since 2021, which has supported top athletes since 1967. The 55-year-old entrepreneur came to sport after his time as CEO of KarstadtQuelle New Media AG in 2005, when he became Managing Director of the German Football League. In 2022, Seifert, who studied communication science, marketing and sociology, left the DFL and developed the streaming platform Dyn, which shows basketball, handball, hockey, volleyball and table tennis.