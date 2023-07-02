The conflict has been smoldering for a long time, now it has reached a new level. CSU politician Schmidt wants to have officials who ignore his decrees arrested.

Dhe High Representative of the international community in Bosnia-Hercegovina, Christian Schmidt (CSU), who has extensive powers, has threatened Bosnian officials who flout his decrees with up to five years in prison. A corresponding decree, which immediately became law, was issued by Schmidt on Saturday. The reason for Schmidt’s latest initiative is a law that the parliament of the Bosnian Serb Republic (RS) passed last Thursday.

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeast European countries based in Vienna.

According to this, decisions and judgments of the State Constitutional Court on the territory of the RS should no longer be valid. In addition, the parliament of the Serb Republic had announced that officials who do not comply with this law would face penalties that are yet to be determined.