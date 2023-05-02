Er had announced it, he did it: last Thursday, shortly after the “sugar festival” at the end of Ramadan, Christian Schmidt (CSU), who has been High Representative of the international community in Bosnia-Hercegovina since 2021, used the extensive powers of his office to the so-called “Bonn powers”. Among other things, he intervened in the constitution of a part of the country by decree and thus helped a coalition to power that is particularly agreeable to the American embassy in Sarajevo.

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeast European countries based in Vienna.

Since then there has been debate as to whether this micromanagement is still compatible with the original concept of “Bonn powers”, which were introduced soon after the war ended in 1995 so that the High Representative could prevent the country from relapsing into violent conflicts.