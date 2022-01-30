Ronald Hidalgo is the Peruvian imitator of ‘Divo de Juárez’, Juan Gabriel, and was part of the five finalists who competed yesterday in I am: great international battles. By having a great career in his personification, he has managed to become one of the public’s favorites.

In his last battle against ‘José Feliciano’, he moved the jury and the presenter to tears Christian Rivero. Hidalgo performed one of the emblematic songs of the Mexican icon: “Hug me very strong”, which was a tribute to all the people who have fought and who lost the battle against COVID-19.

At the end of his presentation, Christian Rivero, with a broken voice, took the opportunity to reflect on the hard moments that were experienced throughout the pandemic. “These have been very complicated years, we have all been touched in some particular way. I am not going to go into details, but I have seen the jury, some have contained themselves and others wept with emotion, ”he commented at first.

Likewise, the actor also paid tribute to the medical body that is on the front line in the fight against the coronavirus. “They have been from the beginning and will continue to be there. For those who are no longer, the memory will always (will be alive). One dies when we forget the person who has been part of our lives” , expressed Cristian Rivero and asked the public to continue taking care of themselves. Let’s continue to believe in vaccines. Science advances and we have to go hand in hand with it. Get vaccinated and let’s keep taking care of ourselves!”

‘José Feliciano’ became the winner of Yo soy

After a close competition, Sebastián Landa, who personifies the singer-songwriter José Feliciano, managed to beat ‘Juan Gabriel’, who won season number 5 of Yo soy, la revancha, in 2012, and thus was crowned the new winner of I am: great international battles.

As a prize he received the sum of 10,000 dollars and a trophy with the symbol of the program. Among applause, the artist could not help but get excited, because he has been studying his musical character for ten years.

‘Nino Bravo’ thanked his audience after failing to lift the Yo soy trophy

The Chilean Sebastián Hormazábal spoke on his social networks with a video to comment that he could not beat Sebastián Landa, José Feliciano’s double. Likewise, he was surprised by the great affection that his Peruvian followers showed him.

“I want to thank you all, could not get a place higher, but I got excited, I must admit that I wanted to get a little higher. The experience of being here was wonderful, I am especially grateful to the Peruvian people who gave me their support, their love”, he expressed.