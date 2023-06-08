Chelsea has paid a crazy amount at the time for the signing of Christian Pulisic. Those from London saw the one from the United States as one of the best on the planet in the future when the footballer was still a member of Borussia Dortmund, which is why around 60 million euros have been spent on the purchase of the captain of the Selection of the United States, whose time in the ‘Blue’ box has been marked only by few sparks of quality.
Right now and facing the following year, the player is not sure his continuity within Chelsea. The winger understands that at the managerial level they are considering his departure, while Pochettino has not yet made a decision with his presence. However, if the decision-making remains in the hands of the offender, he prefers to finish his cycle with the Premier League team and even leave that league, since in Italy they invite him to rebuild his career.
In 90min we inform you that Juventus welcomes the signing of the stars and stripes, since those from Turin already have local competition, being that AC Milan, after the departure of Brahim Díaz, sees the figure of Pulisic the ideal replacement for the Spaniard who has returned to Madrid. Its price is on the ground, no more than 20 million euros, something that represents a loss for Chelsea but that both teams from Serie A in Italy celebrate.
