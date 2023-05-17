Christian Poletto was returning to his company headquarters when a heavy vehicle overwhelmed him and cut his life forever

Christian Poletto he lost his life during working hours. The 21-year-old was driving the van of the Tanghetti Salotti company and was returning to the headquarters in Cazzago San Martino, in the province of Brescia. Unfortunately, he was involved in a serious car accident.

The vehicle driven by Christian Poletto is crashed into a truckat the crossroads between via Circonvallazione and Provincial Road 11.

To tell the dynamics of what happened, were some witnesses. It would appear that the driver of the heavy vehicle has invaded the lane of the 21-year-old, running over the company van, and then crashing into a wall. The truck caught fire, but the driver managed to to break free it’s at get to safety. He didn’t report any consequences.

For the 21-year-old, however, that clash was fatal. The company van was reduced to a pile of metal. No one could do anything to save the young worker’s life. One was also involved in the crash third carfortunately in a mild way.

Family, friends and colleagues arrived immediately on the spot. Even the owner of the boy was in shock. To think that at the age of 21 he loses his life in an unjust way, while doing his job. Everyone in the company loved him and appreciated his commitment. Everyone has it remembered in beautiful words.

The police have opened a investigation file and they are trying to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the road accident and to establish the responsibilities of the two drivers.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck is in state of detention. The only certain thing is that it was he who invaded Christian Poletto’s lane, causing the collision and the death of the 21-year-old.

Several people helplessly watched the scene and their testimonies will be useful for investigations.

They have appeared on the web numerous messages of condolences and affection for the Poletto family.