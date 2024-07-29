More than 55 million of Mexican pesos would have cost the ring that Christian Nodal gave to Angela Aguilar The couple’s wedding took place on Wednesday, July 24, and details continue to emerge.

Through her social networks, Angela Aguilar He proudly showed off the luxurious ring that her now husband gave her, who would be valued at 55 million pesosas reported by Ana María Alvarado, however, it has been revealed that it has been cheaper than Belinda’s.

According to information from the jewelry store that made the engagement ring Belinda, given to her by Christian Nodal, it was valued at 3 million dollars, that is, approximately 60 million pesos Mexicans, which is about five million more expensive than Angela’s.

Christian Nodal’s ring to Angela Aguilar would cost 55 million pesos, cheaper than Belinda’s

For those who don’t know, Christian Nodal has been engaged twice, the first time was to Belinda in 2021 and this 2024 he does it with Ángela Aguilar, although on that occasion he didn’t get to the altar, until now.

Nodal and Angela’s unexpected wedding took everyone by surprise and has been a topic of conversation ever since it took place, as they have only been in a relationship for a month.

