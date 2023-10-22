Christian Nodal He is living one of the happiest moments in his personal life because a little over a month ago he became the father of a girl with his girlfriend Cazzu. But the singer was not the one who introduced his parents as grandparents, but rather his younger sister Amely, who recently also became a mother.

Amely, 21 years old, had her baby on July 8. Although, it was not until last weekend when she confirmed the news and published the first photographs of her son on her Instagram account.

Who is Amely, Christian Nodal’s sister?

Although the Christian Nodal’s younger sister She is reserved regarding her private life, she began to gain popularity on social networks not only because of her relationship with the regional Mexican singer, but also because of her luxurious lifestyle and good taste in fashion. She is even known to have also inherited a talent for singing, but she does not seem to be interested, for now, in show business.

Amy He has just over 304,000 followers on Instagram, however, it should be mentioned that his account is private. It was precisely on that social network that she made his son known with a postcard that she accompanied with the message “loving you very much,” although not much else is known about her nephew. Nodal.

At the same time, it is worth remembering that the interpreter of We are no longer nor will we be The father became the last September 14. However, neither he nor his girlfriend cazzu They have shared a lot about their firstborn, it is only known that she was born and lives in Argentina and it is speculated that her name will be Inti, which means sun, a rumor that arose due to a necklace that Nodal has used in his concerts in recent weeks. Although, this information has not yet been confirmed by her talented parents.