With ‘Goodbye love’ (2017), Christian nodal it has more than a billion views on YouTube. Belinda’s boyfriend has returned to popularize Mexican music. “Thanks to digital platforms. I think that in the new era it has much more distant reaches ”, he says. With the ranchera ‘Tell me how you want’ he also achieved a space on the radio at the end of 2020 and will compete at the American Grammys for his album AYAYAY!

“The awards are a compliment because I never gave my mother a doctorate, a certificate that I am already someone prepared by the school, but here I have my three Latin Grammy that represent that I dedicate myself. It is an academy of pure musical monsters who listen to your music and rate it, and it feels very nice that my music is listened to by them and I hope I can bring it to Mexico ”, comments by Zoom.

Presented in your country as “ the creator of the new era of mariachi ”, Nodal at 22 years old competes in the category of best regional Mexican music album. “I feel that Don Vicente Fernández is a legend and deserves all the respect. In Mexico there was a stage when (the rancheras) weren’t hitting on the radio. Juan Gabriel retired and therefore there were no exponents of mariachi music. I feel that I take the basic rules of Don Vicente: put a lot of feeling into singing ”.

On the other hand, Nodal is one of the group of artists who prefer to postpone mass presentations for the Covid-19. “I prefer to wait for the situation to calm down to be able to give a show that is impressive. In Mexico there is the rumor that they will allow concerts of 50% and 30% (of capacity), but I would prefer to endure that everything is controlled and that people are safe. Virtual shows are done remotely and everything is perfect, we are going to continue doing those shows ”.

After the death of his uncle, he asked his followers to be “aware” and comply with the protocols. “Everyone thinks that it will never happen to one, (but) a person I loved very much has already passed away. I have always taken care of myself, I do not leave my house or my wife’s house, I am constantly testing myself and I always ask my team to do the tests. You have to be responsible, because a kiss or a hug is a lethal weapon. I know that the desire to go out to drink with friends or go to talk with the family wins, but it is a great risk. Until it happens to you, you don’t value things or realize how serious it is ”.

