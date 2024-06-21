Christian Nodal he steps away from the music for a moment and venture into the world of fashion by the hand of Dior during her exclusive catwalk in Paris, sporting a drastic change of look.

The Mexican singer is one of the luxury guests of the prestigious brand and wears some of her clothes with a makeover to put aside her well-known appearance, ending up unleashing all kinds of reactions.

Through social networks, photographs of Christian Nodal have gone viral posing in a fashionable outfit signed by Dior in an exclusive event also attended by important personalities from the world of fashion around the world.

Christian Nodal stands out with a new look on the Dior catwalk in Paris

Internet users have been left speechless when seeing Nodal’s new appearance and they are very used to seeing him with a hat, boots and denim clothing, since that is his usual style.

So far it is unknown if Ángela Aguilar kept him company during the event, because they are together enjoying their romance in Paris. Both singers were caught walking through Disneyland Paris a few days ago.

