Christian Nodal he steps away from the music for a moment and venture into the world of fashion by the hand of Dior during her exclusive catwalk in Paris, sporting a drastic change of look.
The Mexican singer is one of the luxury guests of the prestigious brand and wears some of her clothes with a makeover to put aside her well-known appearance, ending up unleashing all kinds of reactions.
{{title}}
{{/main}}
Through social networks, photographs of Christian Nodal have gone viral posing in a fashionable outfit signed by Dior in an exclusive event also attended by important personalities from the world of fashion around the world.
Internet users have been left speechless when seeing Nodal’s new appearance and they are very used to seeing him with a hat, boots and denim clothing, since that is his usual style.
So far it is unknown if Ángela Aguilar kept him company during the event, because they are together enjoying their romance in Paris. Both singers were caught walking through Disneyland Paris a few days ago.
Graduate in Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of the West, Culiacán unit, generation 2015-2019. I started at Debate as an intern in the printed newspaper area in the entertainment section, where I had the opportunity to cover different events and conduct interviews for the Soft News sections. At the end of my training period, I managed to obtain employment in the company and since 2019 I have worked as a web reporter covering news content of general interest in sections such as Show, Travel and Style and Life. During my stay at Debate I have had the joy of interviewing different famous local and national figures, as well as the pleasure of covering different events. I am currently developing content for figures such as Danna, Peso Pluma, Christian Nodal, Shakira, Salma Hayek, Taylor Swift, Wendy Guevara, Daniel Bisogno, ‘La Gilbertona’, Angélica Vale, and more. I also share horoscopes day by day. I continue to focus on my professional growth, always trying to offer the best digital and print content to our readers, and doing what I love most.
Leave a Reply