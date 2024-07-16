Mexico City.– Singer Andrea Bocelli celebrated his 30 years in music with a concert in his native Italy called The Concert Of A Lifetime, where he shared the stage with international stars such as Ed Sheeran, Plácido Domingo, Laura Pausini, Shania Twain and Mexican Christian Nodal.

Before taking the stage at the Teatro del Silenzio in Lajatico, Tuscany, the singer of “Adiós Amor” shared how he and Bocelli were preparing for the show and took the opportunity to thank him for the invitation.

“I’m happy to be with my dear friend @andreabocelliofficial on his 30th birthday. Today will be a day I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life. Thank you very much,” she wrote.

Christian Nodal is the only Mexican in the tribute to Andrea Bocelli, which caused a stir on social media.

“It’s great that Christian Nodal achieves all his dreams, but that doesn’t take away from his womanizing skills,” wrote an Internet user on the X platform.

The Italian will give two more concerts on July 17 and 19, where Tiziano Ferro, Johnny Depp, Birian May, Jon Batiste and Will Smith will take the stage.