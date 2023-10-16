The birth of the first daughter of the singer Christian Nodal and his partner, the Argentine trapper Cazzu, has kept thousands of followers waiting for publications on their social networks, because since they announced her arrival into the world, there are few photographs and information available about the baby. However, The Mexican interpreter shared new snapshots where he reveals his newborn a little more..

It was a few hours ago that the singer of Nothing She shared a tender photograph with her little girl, since National Mother’s Day was celebrated in Argentina on October 15. Cazzu couldn’t stay without celebrating the event and taking advantage of the opportunity to share a photo with her daughter. “Thank you for making me your mom. Happy day to all the moms, to the moms in my family, to my mommy friends and to my mommy fans. I love them! ”Wrote the artist on her personal Instagram account.

As it was expected, Nodal also took the opportunity to congratulate his partner on this special day. It was on her personal Instagram account where she shared some photographs of her partner and the baby in her stories. “Happy first Mother’s Day, love,” the singer posted. In the postcard you can see Cazzu sitting in a bedroom while dressing the girl; and in a second snapshot it is seen that the singer of We are no longer nor will we be He takes her for a walk in the baby stroller.

Nodal published a photo showing her baby.

Family photo of Cazzu and Christian Nodal



Although the singers’ personal lives have been very secretive since they began their romantic relationship, a photograph has recently circulated in which both of them and the doctors who attended the birth are seen posing for a souvenir photo after the arrival of the baby.

The photo was published by the account @dreskatz, a page where different doctors share photographs with parents and babies who have recently arrived into the world. “The arrival of a new life into the world is always joy. Congratulations @cazzu and @nodal! Thank you for trusting us in this important moment,” they commented on the publication.