Christian Nodal attended Franco Escamilla’s program as a guest in Youtube‘throwing ball‘, where the exponent of the Mexican regional returned to revive the controversy that he faced with J Balvin long ago.

The lawsuit occurred more than a year ago, when the interpreter of ‘bottle after bottle‘ starred in a lawsuit in networks against the Colombian artist, because the change in appearance that Nodal had at that time was compared to J Balvin, something that caused thousands of memes in networks.

In fact, because this became a trend, Balvin shared in instagram one of the images that circulated all over the Internet, something that annoyed Cazzu’s boyfriend and for this reason he launched himself against him, even writing a Bizarrap-style shooter.

Despite the fact that everything had ended on good terms, Christian gave more details about that scandal, and revealed why he has no relationship with the ‘Bonita’ interpreter.

“I was in a very bad stage of my life and on top of that there was a more private context of messages and video calls. So I think that the compa just wanted to do a duet or something and I came like ‘I’m not going to be anyone else’s meme’… And then I went over to him ”, he began.

Likewise, the 24-year-old singer added that “it was like ‘stop your cart, well’… Yes, I talked to him, but the truth is that I feel that there are real people and there are fake people. I consider myself a very real person… I believe everything they tell me; as there was like a sound of peace… But nothing, everything is fine, It’s already locked.”

Franco Escamilla applauded Christian Nodal, although he clarified that they will never see him aggressive again, but there are users who indicate that the young man “took it very seriously.”

“I still think that Nodal took it very badly for what it was”, “Balvin didn’t do anything to him, he didn’t say anything to him, he just said they looked alike”, “I love happy endings”, “The worst mess in history ”, “At least he acknowledged that he did it to get even”, are some of the most prominent comments.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp