When Christian Nodal met Cazzu, the singer was in the eye of the hurricane for the scandalous end of his relationship with Belinda. However, the interpreter of Bottle after bottlea, he looked for a way to conquer the mother of his daughter, at the same time trying to protect her privacy. In an interview He told little-known details of his relationship and how the romance with the Argentine trapper began..

The Argentine singer Cazzu had caught the attention of Christian Nodal long before they met. Although in 2020, the Mexican even told the media that he was “his crush,” he points out. The Herald of Mexico, it would still take a couple of years to coincide. In fact, the Mexican would be the one who would take the first step to formalize a meeting with her.

After ending his relationship with Belinda, the Mexican opened his heart to new loves and decided to look for Cazzu. He wrote to the trapper offering her a musical theme, he said in an interview with Urbanda: “The Argentinians are very difficult, I wanted to leave myself in the friend zoneJuliet was my crush and I wrote to him on Instagram and said: 'I have a song for you' that he did have the song, but in reality it was to get to know it and he answered me and told me: 'I'll record it right now' and I told him: 'no, no, no, I'll go to Argentina, so you can take me to meet him,' he recalled. the interpreter of Goodbye Love.

The beginning of the romance between Christian Nodal and Cazzu



Although Christian did not go to visit her in Argentina, his relationship with Cazzu began to flourish. When she visited Mexico, she wrote to him to see him perform. She “she told me that she was here, that she wanted to go to the show. I told him the context of the palenque, he was super excited and also very nervous. When I opened the car door for her, she got out and she was very pretty, and I said: 'It has to be for me.'“Nodal said.

In the dressing room, Nodal began to sing and revealed that He was surprised to discover that Cazzu knew all his songs. “Besides, I chanted them loudly, I even started to get nervous,” recalled the winner of the Grammy Award for Best Mexican Music Album of the last three years.

Then someone from Nodal's team brought Cazzu on stage to sing together. “I had guests that night and they started passing by, and to this day we don't explain how it happened, but Someone from my team told her that she had to come in because she was a guest. We sing a song called If you are missing someone”. While they were on stage, Nodal took the mop's hand and also made a decision: “I began to apply all the methods to conquer her,” he revealed.

After almost two years, the couple looks very much in love.

Nodal and Cazzu's first kiss

The singer of Cazzualities, showed his most romantic side when he organized a private concert for Julieta Cazzuchelli. “At that stage my image was very messed up and I wanted to take care of it,” Nodal recalled. “Since I couldn't go to the concert, I brought Los Bybys to the hotel“We had a private concert there for us,” he said.

It was that same night that they had their first kiss. “I sang him a song by Espinoza Paz… and that was the first kiss.”“We had a great time, we spent the night together,” said Inti's father today. The next day she rented a plane so they could fly together to New York, because she wanted to spend as much time as possible with Cazzu.

“At that time I had the recording with Romeo Santos and I was postponing it because I had to win her over; I remember that with Romeo I told him 'Please tell her that she is my Juliet', poor Romeo, I had it there,” the singer revealed, laughing. Once the work with the bachata singer was finished, Nodal returned home, “and I made him this song by Cazzualidades, which greatly reflects our relationship.”said the interpreter.

“Sometimes you spend a lot of time planning your life. and when someone or something arrives, it breaks everything, it is the most precious thing that can happen to you,” reflected Christian Nodal, whose relationship with Cazzu is more than consolidated.