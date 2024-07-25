Singer Christian Nodal (Caborca, Sonora, 25 years old) has celebrated his wedding with Ángela Aguilar (Los Ángeles, 20 years old) just two months after confirming their relationship. Rumors about a possible engagement were already circulating on social media after his trip to Europe, a few weeks after Nodal’s breakup with Cazzu, an Argentine singer with whom he was from 2022 to May 2024. The Mexican denied that they had gotten married prior to that trip; however, a photograph later appeared on social media in which the Aguilars appear eating in a restaurant, and on the ring finger of the artist’s left hand a ring with a huge diamond stone stands out. Once again, the rumors took flight.

On Wednesday, July 24, a video of Angela Aguilar walking down a path in a wedding dress, accompanied by a few people, went viral on X. In the afternoon, two more photographs confirmed the speculation: Jose Antonio Aguilar, dressed all in black, accompanying his daughter to the altar on a path of red petals; Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar face to face, both dressed in white, on what is most likely the altar. There was also talk that Aguilar’s father was estranged from his daughter and did not approve of this courtship due to the haste with which it was carried out. The images also deny this rumor.

The wedding took place at the Hacienda San Gabriel de las Palmas, in the state of Morelos. According to some media, the couple got married at 8:00 p.m. and among the guests were Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira and Marco Antonio Solís, ‘El Buki’. It is also said that Ferreira planned the wedding more than a month in advance.

The singer from Sonora is constantly in the public eye, and not precisely because of his music. Since his separation in May from the Argentine rapper Cazzu (Fraile Pintado, 30 years old), with whom he had his daughter Inti, Nodal has been the target of criticism for how quickly he turned the page and started a new relationship. A photo outside an airport with Ángela Aguilar, one day after having made official the announcement of his breakup with the rapper, started the rumors. Screenshots of comments on old posts of Cazzu with her newborn set social networks on fire: Aguilar celebrated the love between the then couple and declared herself a “fan of their relationship.” Memes were even made of this and users entered the accounts of famous people, for example, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez, to leave the same message: “fan of their relationship,” hoping that love would favor them.

Two days before the wedding between the newly lovers took place, it was learned that Cazzu asked Nodal for alimony for Inti. Initially, the amount that the Argentine wanted was 133,719 dollars per month (almost two and a half million pesos) but the Sonoran’s legal team managed to reduce the support to 7,000 dollars per month (more than 128,000 pesos). According to other media, Christian Nodal wanted his daughter to be present at the ceremony but this did not happen. Inti was born on September 14, 2023, the newborn is barely 10 months old.

