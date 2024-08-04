Last Saturday, August 3rd, Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar They made their first public appearance as a married couplethis after having married in a private and secret event in a hacienda in Morelos, Mexico.

During Christian Nodal’s most recent concert in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, as part of his ‘Pal Cora Tour’, Ángela Aguilar was invited to the stage and introduced as his wife for the first time to her audience.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

“Love. Mrs. Wife“Do you want to come out and say hello?”Nodal asked Ángela while she was on stage at El Encanto Stadium, where her most recent concert took place.

Angela immediately made her presence felt on the stage and The applause and shouts of excitement were not long in coming by those present, thrilling the couple to the maximum, who did not hesitate to give each other a tremendous kiss in front of everyone.

The moment was captured in videos that were later published on the Internet, receiving all kinds of reactions. As previously estimated, Angela Aguilar did accompany Christian Nodal to Mazatlan and will surely do the same throughout his international tour.

Join our Show’s WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities