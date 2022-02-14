Christian Nodal He was back in the spotlight when talking about his breakup with Belinda. In his publication, made on February 12, the Mexican regional music singer did not explain what led them to make such a decision, which gave rise to speculation on social networks, especially from the fans of the interpreter of ” The girl from school” and “Love at first sight”.

On Twitter, an account dedicated to the artist attacked the voice of “Goodbye love”, who responded with angry messages that he deleted hours later.

Christian Nodal disappointed in Belinda?

Christian Nodal raised dust when he asked Belinda’s followers to stop their attacks because, if he spoke, the affected one would be the 32-year-old artist.

“Disappointment that I took. And as fans, it is better not to continue and leave the beautiful things, because the only one affected will be Belinda if she talks to herself in depth ” wrote.

13.2.2022 | Christian Nodal’s tweet addressed to Belinda’s fans. Photo: capture Twitter

Cristian Nodal: I was already famous before I met Belinda

Another claim that exasperated Cristian Nodal was a tweet that claimed that thanks to his romance with Belinda, he achieved fame.

“Which one to make me known if I was already the most listened to artist in Mexico and charting globally?”, said the singer, who, in 2020, several months before starting his romance with the coach of La voz, won the Spotify Awards in the favorite regional Mexican artist category.

“Keep talking and see how they defend their artist,” warned Cristian Nodal again. “Keep the pretty,” he finished.

13.2.2022 | Christian Nodal’s tweet addressed to Belinda’s fans. Photo: capture Twitter

Belinda’s mother manifests herself through social networks

Despite the fact that everyone talks about the breakup with Nodal, everything indicates that Belinda has focused on the family aspect and is in a sensitive moment. The artist’s mother asked through the platforms that her private life be respected.

Mrs. Belinda Schull Moreno wrote: “In this moment of pain, we mourn one of the most beloved people in our family. With love, it would be to respect each other and give space to all communications and opinions, since we can go through great and painful losses.