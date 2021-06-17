Christian Nodal and Belinda’s engagement continues to be the center of attention among artist fans, generating increasing speculation. The last of these was a possible pregnancy of the Mexican artist.

During a press conference of Christian nodal, where he presented his new musical album, those present did not hesitate to ask the singer if the rumors about his partner’s state of pregnancy were true.

“I’m going to be a dad, but with a new album that is going to come out very soon,” he said. Nodal between laughs. The 22-year-old singer assured that his partner is not pregnant and that they have not yet thought about the possibility of being parents in the short term, or how they would spread the news if that were the case.

“I don’t have a good idea of ​​how it will be when those things happen, I don’t know if we are going to make it public or if it will be private. That is something that to date has not been discussed, “said the singer.

He also commented that they are taking things slowly and enjoying every moment they live after their engagement.

“My partner and I are very capable of doing things step by step and well done. We just got engaged, hence the wedding. After being married and enjoying it for a little while, yes a baby, step by step. I’m really enjoying each stage, “he said. Nodal.

The singer, however, did not rule out the idea of ​​being a dad. In fact, he reiterated his wishes to become a father, a statement that has been repeated in various media. “Of course, at 24 I already have to be a father,” said the artist at the press conference. “I would like to have about five children,” he added.

