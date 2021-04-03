The couple of the moment, Christian Nodal and Belinda they met at the delivery of the Radio Awards 2019 in Texas, but they sealed their love in La voz México. In that program they fell in love and since then they are more together than ever.

In his recent interview for Infobae, the 21-year-old singer opened up and talked about his relationship with the actress. Not only that, but also his professional career and how the pandemic affected his personal life.

“I do want to get married now, but I don’t know if I’m going to make it out alive this year. I don’t know if the zombies or the aliens come first. Los Plebes (Mexican band) are my special guests. I love you very much and I would love for you to be there, “he said Nodal to that medium.

Belinda, Christian Nodal

It is not the first time that the couple has responded to such questions. In August 2020, both of them surprised their fans, because in an interview for the Ventaneando program they were asked if they would like to become husband and wife, to which Nodal quickly responded with a yes.