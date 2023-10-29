It has long been known that Christian Nodal and Cazzu live in Argentina. Through social networks, both published images of the house they share. Although rumors indicate that the property would be in Buenos Aires, based on a past statement from the singer, one possibility is that the mansion is located in Jujuy, so their daughter could grow up there.

The couple gives a lot of talk and does not go unnoticed by anyone. This intensified after the artist’s pregnancy and the birth of the baby, which already projected the construction of a family and a bond that will unite her with the Mexican forever. In that sense, and despite the secrecy that exists around the coexistence and private life of both, some details of their future plans can be known.

What the protagonists confirmed on more than one occasion is that They both live in Argentina, the country where Cazzu is from.. However, despite speculation that the home they share is located in Buenos Aires, they never said it specifically. A statement that the singer gave to the Argentine television program Al Dente Night, from the América TV network, indicated that both spent a lot of time traveling, but that they could be living in Jujuy. From this information, speculation began about whether this will be his daughter’s home.

The 29-year-old rapper was born in Fraile Pintado, a small town in Jujuy, a province in the north of Argentina.. With approximately 20,000 inhabitants, the town lives mainly from agriculture, although it receives many tourists who make trips through that region of the South American country. As for its outstanding issues, it has an interesting historic center that is located near a river.

This is Fraile Pintado, the small town in Argentina where your daughter could grow up

Regardless of whether the family actually lives here during the newborn’s first years, the truth is that even if they live in Buenos Aires or outside Argentina, they will almost undoubtedly know the town of Jujuy.

