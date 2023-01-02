Japan. – The singer Christian Nodal and your partner cazzu They put together a romantic trip for the end of the year and went to celebrate the arrival of the New Year in the metropolis of Tokyo, Japan, however, the celebrities had a meeting with rosalia Y rauw alejandro who also greeted the New Year 2023 in the big city.

It was through a recent story that the Spanish singer Rosalía published on December 31, 2022 next to her partner, the reggaeton artist Rawl Alejandro, with whom she has been in a relationship for more than a year, the lovebird couple was having a moment nice and funny when among the most popular areas of Tokyo Christian Nodal and Cazzu were found.

Faced with the unexpected meeting, the couples decided to unite to celebrate the arrival of the New Year 2023 and in the stories published by the interpreter of “Saoko”, you can see the Argentine rapper Cazzu and the interpreter Christian Nodal. having fun in a famous Karaoke establishment together with Rauwl Alejandro, Rosalía and the tiktoker Addison Rae, among other friends, in addition to reading the popular fortune cookies after ringing in the New Year in the most touristic areas of Tokyo Japan.

It should be noted that the friendship bond between the celebrities was unknown, however, it was in May 2018 when Cazzu and Rauw Alejandro collaborated, so it is speculated that a beautiful friendship began from there and it was until now that the rappers with their respective couples put together a romantic plan to go on a trip after having worked hard all year of 2022 with their busy schedules.

For his part, the 23-year-old Mexican singer Christian Nodal and the singer from Argentina who confirmed their relationship in August 2022 have not shared anything about their relationships. year-end vacation to the city of Tokyo, Japan, However, everything seems to indicate that the couple of lovebirds have been having the best time accompanied by Rosalía and Rawl Alejandro.