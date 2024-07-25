Through social media, Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar They finally shared the photographs of their wedding held yesterday, Wednesday, July 24, on a farm located in the state of Morelos, in Mexico.

The couple Eternal love is shouted to the four winds and they boast of their love relationship in a big way. Both appear happy and excited about a new stage in their lives, generating all kinds of reactions in this regard.

Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar publish their first photographs as husband and wife on social media and her followers were quick to write her the best messages of support for such a special moment.

Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar publish their first photos as husband and wife

It was in May of this year when Nodal announced his separation from Cazzu, mother of his daughter Inti, after two years together, later rumors began that he had a relationship with Ángela, which was confirmed almost immediately.

In June 2024Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar They confirmed their love relationship and it wasn’t long before they were seen together everywhere. A month later, rumors of a marriage began to spread and so it was: the two were married on July 24.

It is important to note that it was in 2018 when the now married couple met and even went on tour together, while both were starting their careers in music. In 2020, they released their first collaboration and it ended up being a topic of conversation due to the chemistry they shared.

And although it is not known exactly if they were together at that time, beyond work and friendship, both confirmed that in the past they had a romantic relationship that continues several years later.

