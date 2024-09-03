Pepe Aguilar revealed confidential information! The famous Mexican singer recently shared that he fully financed the wedding of his daughter Angela Aguilar with Christian Nodal, which took place on July 25 at the San Gabriel de las Palmas estate in Amacuzac, Morelos.

The singer’s comments came about a month and a half after the intimate ceremony, which was attended by the parents of both artists, as well as their close friends, including Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira. During the wedding, Angela wore an elegant white dress with a low back, and was walked down the aisle by her father, Pepe Aguilar, following Mexican tradition.

What did Pepe Aguilar say about Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar’s wedding?

In an interview with the YouTube channel ‘LOS 40 Principales Colombia’, Pepe Aguilar revealed that he covered all the expenses of his daughter and son-in-law’s wedding, despite not having wanted to do so. “Well, you have no choice. I didn’t want to,” he confessed on the program.. He explained that in many regions of Mexico, it is customary for the father of the bride to pay for the celebration. Although he was initially against it, he decided to follow the tradition. Aguilar jokingly mentioned that Christian Nodal, far from being stingy, simply respected Mexican customs and culture.

When asked about the cost of the wedding, Pepe Aguilar preferred not to go into details and replied in a funny way: “Don’t make me remember those things, because then I’ll ask you for tequila too.” According to the Ventaneando program, theThe income from the San Gabriel de las Palmas estate in Morelos is believed to have amounted to 350 thousand pesos, which indicates that the celebration was of great magnitude.

Pepe Aguilar paid for Angela Aguilar’s entire wedding. Photo: Instagram

The hacienda, with its history linked to Hernán Cortés and his role during the War of Independence and the Revolution, offers luxurious facilities that include deluxe rooms, a private pool, a library, a jacuzzi, gardens, patios, terraces, a spa with temazcal, a tennis court, and horseback riding. The majesty and historical significance of the hacienda add a special touch to the union of Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal.

Who is Pepe Aguilar?

Pepe Aguilar is a prominent Mexican singer, songwriter and producerrecognized for his contribution to ranchera music, regional Mexican music, and Latin pop. He was born on August 7, 1968 in San Antonio, Texas, United States, but grew up in Mexico, in a family deeply rooted in the world of music. He is the son of two great figures of ranchera music: Antonio Aguilar, known as “El Charro de México,” and Flor Silvestre, one of the most beloved Mexican singers and actresses.

In addition to his musical career, Pepe Aguilar has maintained a strong bond with his family roots, being a representative of the Aguilar dynasty. His family, including his daughter Angela Aguilar and his son Leonardo Aguilar, have also followed in his footsteps in music, continuing the artistic legacy.