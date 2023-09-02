In the last month, Pakistan has been the scene of a violent wave of attacks against the Christian minority living in the country.

In the province of Jaranwala, more than 15 churches were burned down, hundreds of houses destroyed and religious people tortured and jailed on allegations of desecrating the Koran, the holy book of Islam.

But this was not the first time that episodes like this were recorded in the country, which ranks seventh in World Religious Persecution List of the international NGO Portas Abertas, specialized in monitoring situations of violence against Christians around the world.

According to the organization, Christians are seen in Pakistan as “second class” citizens and face various types of discrimination in their daily lives.

Regarding employment, they are separated to perform the most degrading activities. Many Christian women are placed in forced labor, for example in brick factories.

Another form of repression is the lack of political representation in a country marked by dictatorial governments. Laws to defend religious minorities even exist, however, there is no applicability of these norms, which facilitates violence against followers of Christianity and leaves them increasingly terrified in a hostile and insecure environment, where extremists are free to act without punishment .

Still in legislation, persecution is also manifested in blasphemy laws, by which Christians can be accused of desecrating Islam, as occurred on the 16th, often without proof.

According to the NGO, a quarter of all accusations for this crime are aimed at Christians, in a country with only 1.8% of the population formed by this religious group (about 2.6 million people).

In addition to the oppression of the Islamic majority, minorities in the country experience repression from corruption and organized crime. An international survey of the Corruption Perceptions Index showed that Pakistan was ranked 73 points against the corruption index, which ranges up to 100 points.

Women are one of the main targets: kidnappings, marriages and forced conversions to Islam are common in the country. Many Christian children and adolescents, mainly from low-income families, are subjected to this violence.

Passage of tougher blasphemy laws

In January of this year, the Lower House of the Pakistani Parliament passed stricter rules regarding blasphemy.

According to the Christian Solidary WorldWide (CSW) organization, not all accusations today lead to death and it is precisely about them that there was an amendment.

With the approval of the Criminal Law Project, one of the changes is the prison term for those who insult partners, wives and relatives of Muslims, which will increase from three to ten years, in addition to the addition of fines that reach US$ 4,000.

The US State Department’s International Religious Freedom Report pointed out that in 2021 at least 16 people were sentenced to the death penalty for blasphemy. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) highlighted in its latest survey, of the same year, that 55 Christians were arrested accused of this crime.

In an email interview with People’s Gazettemember of the Punjab Assembly and parliamentary secretary for Human and Minority Rights, Joel Aamir Sahotra, explained the situation in the country in the face of the latest attacks.

In recent days, we have followed the sad reality that has gripped Pakistan, marked by violence against the Christian minority living in the country. How have you Christians faced this moment?

Words fail me as I write this. We Pakistani Christians are deeply hurt and distressed by the Jaranwala incident in Faisalabad district where bibles were desecrated and Christians were tortured and harassed and falsely accused of violating the Holy Quran.

Is this type of attack recurring? Are there other reports?

It’s not the first time that attacks like this have happened, it’s been happening continuously and it seems like it’s never-ending. We face religious discrimination especially since 1985, when the Blasphemy Law was amended by the dictator Zia Ul Haq, which added the punishment by hanging to death.

Just as we saw in Jaranwala, it happened two days later in Sahiwal district, a neighboring district. And the next day at Sargodha. Cases spread quickly.

How does the blasphemy law work?

It’s all too easy to accuse anyone of blasphemy here, so no one will want to find out what the reality is behind it. Sadly, in all blasphemy cases, it has been proven that wrong allegations were made against religious minorities, but due to rigid minds and fanaticism, nobody cares about the truth about the facts and the accusations stay in court for years and years.

In Pakistan, 98% percent of the population belongs to the Muslim community and this majority is not ready to respect other religions. So I believe, with regret, that it’s a never-ending war of fear. We are living our lives in fear and insecurity because nobody can stand up to a violent mob.

How is the government acting in the face of what happened?

The government always acts after “incidents”, after mobs are summoned to carry out attacks. To date, even with several attempts, we do not have strong laws that can defend us from these crimes.

The founder of our county, Mr Jinnah, promised that we would have equal rights in Pakistan, as equal citizens, that we would be free to hold our religious services and constitutionally be given equal status. But after seven decades we still struggle to prove that we are loyal and faithful to our country, we have to prove it.

What are Christians doing right now?

We have called for justice and action from the authorities and those who do justice and are responsible for the safety of all citizens. We ask that they intervene immediately and ensure that our lives are valuable in our own homeland, which cries out for freedom.

We also ask that international organizations mobilize on behalf of this religious minority, so that there is an end to this violence that has lasted so long. We call on the West, the European Union to present projects to protect our community, as we are experiencing enormous challenges and violations of human rights.