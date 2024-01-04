The Peruvian actress Marisol Aguirre He was encouraged to share with his social media followers what the meeting of his children Stefano Meier and Gia Meier with her boyfriend. The artist did not hesitate to show through unpublished photos what the dinner was like that she brought together her heirs, the result of her marriage to Christian Meier, and her current partner. Below, in this note, find out what this meeting was like that surprised more than one.

Who is Marisol Aguirre's current partner?

In September 2023, Marisol Aguirre was captured by the cameras of 'Magaly TV, la firma' accompanied by a mysterious man, whom she hugged and kissed while dancing in a karaoke located in Miraflores. In those images, the couple was seen leaving the nightclub in the early hours of the morning and then went to the apartment of the popular 'Sparrow'.

According to the investigation carried out by the production of Magaly Medina's program, the leading man ofMarisol AguirreisCarlos Enrique Vasquez55 years old, who dedicates himself to dentistry.

Yes ok Aguirre She did not confirm their romance at that time, weeks later she did so when in an interview for a local newspaper they asked her if she was in love. “I'm in a relationship and excited”commented for Trome in October 2023.

How was the meeting between Christian Meier's children and his mother's boyfriend, Marisol Aguirre?

Through her Instagram account, Marisol Aguirre published some photographs and videos of the meeting between her children Gia Meier and Stefano Meierfruit of his relationship with Christian Meierand her current boyfriend, Carlos Vasquez. The actress and her partner enjoyed a romantic evening at a Miraflores restaurant, a place where her heirs also arrived. To commemorate this moment, everyone posed for snapshots.

What did Marisol Aguirre say after seeing Christian Meier married?

The actress Marisol Aguirrereferred to Christian Meier after seeing him again in love and married. At first, the popular 'Sparrow' did not want to comment on her ex-husband.

“I have nothing to talk about a person who has been part of my life (…) Much less comment on him, for what? (…) We are simply two people who have wonderful children (…) I don't understand why they keep asking me about that after 14 years, it's over, right?” He held at the beginning. However,Aguirrehe wished the best tomeierin his marriage with Andrea Bosio.

“I wish the best to all the people, obviously those who are close to me and have been part of my life. “Of course I wish them the best,” he added.