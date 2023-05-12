Christian Meier seems to have found love in a 26-year-old girl named Andrea Bosio Zegarra, who lives in Surco and is an expert in digital marketing. The report states that both met when the Peruvian heartthrob was recording for a cosmetics brand, where Andrea works. “Our well-informed sources revealed to us that Christian Meier would be very much in love and that in the month of July he would go to the married row,” The television host said at first.

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Meier reveals that he never liked making soap operas: “I did them because they paid me very well”

Christian Meier: coincidences would reveal his new romance

According to the newspaper report of “Magaly TV La Firme”, the young woman follows the actor and his daughters on social networks. In addition, another fact that drew a lot of attention is the immigration record of both, who coincided on a trip to the United States in February of this year. Likewise, both say they live in Los Angeles and drive similar cars.

Christian Meier would have a new romance. Photo: ATV capture

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Meier: why did you stop doing soap operas if you were one of the great leading men on TV?

Christian Meier would marry in July of this year

Magaly Medina said that Christian Meier is aware of the information that has come to her; however, he has not denied. The soap opera actor would get married in July of this year, according to sources that Magaly did not want to reveal, but she assured that they are very reliable.

“We have tried to cross-check our information from all sides and we have found all those matches. It seems that this was a story that only the most intimate knew. Christian’s last known relationship was with Paolo Guerrero’s ex, Alondra García Miró. He likes quite a few young people. He is handsome at 52 years old, he looks well preserved and she is pretty. That is the news that we sent to ‘Zorro’ (Christian) and he has not denied it (…) They are seen photographed in the same car, there are too many coincidences. We will wait for the month of July to see if they caught ‘Zorro’”added the journalist.

#Christian #Meier #marry #26yearold #Magaly #Medina