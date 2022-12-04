The Peruvian film “Mistura” will bring together Christian Meier and Bárbara Mori almost 20 years after they worked on “My Brother’s Woman.” However, the national tape is not the only thing they have in common in recent years. What do we mean? Well, both actors became known for primarily starring in soap operas early in their careers, but have stepped away from them of their own free will and have been vocal about it.

In the case of the popular ‘Rubí’, we leave you this note in which he explains his reasons. As for Meier, it’s a bit of a different situation than his colleague. Next, we tell you more details.

Christian Meier and Bárbara Mori will act together again, this time in a Peruvian film. Photo: Composition/Christian Meier/Instagram/AFP

Why doesn’t Christian Meier appear in soap operas anymore?

Christian Meier He began his artistic career in the early 1990s. Among the programs that made him famous are “The Avenging Angel: Caligula”, “Sparrow”, “Malicia”, “Obsession”, “Luz María” and many more titles. However, as time passed and his image became international, his ties with TV became more distant.

In recent years, we have seen it in other types of formats. For example, he had an outstanding participation in the Amazon Prime Video movie “The Eighth Clause” and is about to shoot “Mistura” with Mori. And what happened to the novels?

“I think I have completed a cycle and with a part that was fun while it lasted, but that I stopped enjoying it in recent years, ”he said in an interview with People in Spanish.

Christian Meier believes that novels are outdated

In that conversation, he also specified another reason why he has decided to leave novels behind, despite the fact that several of them gave him the recognition he enjoys today.

“It is a genre that works a lot, but I think it is also a very repetitive genre. I think it is a genre that has not evolved and, based on its success, is that the formula that ABC has is the one that has been working for 70 years, so I preferred to go for other types of roles that demanded more risks, more work. or that they gave me more satisfaction, ”said the actor.

Even so, he is aware that other projects will not have the same notoriety, but he is no less satisfied for this: “Probably, many of them or a large part of them do not have the exposure that a soap opera can have in prime time, but they are works that I enjoy more today.”

Cristian Meier in “Asu Mare 2”

In 2015, Cristian Meier played Ricky, one of the antagonists of ‘Cachín’ in the second “Asu Mare” film. His most remembered scene is the one in which he refers to “Carreteras Mojadas”, his own musical success in real life.