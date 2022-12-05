Christian Meier is about to return to national cinema with “Mistura”, a Peruvian film that will reunite him with Bárbara Mori almost 20 years after their last work together, “My Brother’s Woman”. Although the actor’s fans are happy to see him back on the big screen, many wonder not only why he no longer does soap operas, but also why he has played many leading man roles in various productions.

It’s no mystery that Meier has become one of the most in-demand seductive faces on TV, both local and foreign. In fact, she recently had a role in the Amazon Prime Video film “The Eighth Clause”, in which she played an attractive lawyer.

Christian Meier and Bárbara Mori will act together again, this time in a Peruvian film. Photo: Composition LR/Christian Meier/Instagram/AFP

Christian Meier and the “problem” for which he has lost papers

Meier spoke with People in Spanish magazine, a medium that asked him about the cultural shocks he experienced when he arrived in the United States and developed an artistic career in that country.

In this context, the interpreter commented, believe it or not, that his physical appearance has been an obstacle on multiple occasions to obtain certain roles for which he auditioned.

“I don’t see myself as Latino as studies sometimes ask . I am still very grateful because I have a space where I have been working for 25 or 30 years in Latin America. I live in Los Angeles because I am close to the people I work with, but I am not the stereotype of Latino that they are looking for”.

In this way, he commented that many casting managers choose to give him a character of a different nationality due to his image.