The remembered ‘Zorro’, Christian Meier, will go up to the altar a second time after being struck by a 26-year-old girl who goes by the name of Andrea Bossio. The Peruvian actor and musician confirmed the news in his latest video clip “I have returned home”, because in one of the last scenes, the engagement ring that he gave to his future wife can be seen. As is known, the well-remembered soap opera heartthrob was already married for 13 years to Marisol Aguirre, mother of his three children. Next, we tell you the details of the event expected by the local show business.

When and where will Christian Meier get married?

The former member of Arena Hash, Christian Meier, will marry this July 1 in the United States, as confirmed by his friend and colleague Arturo Poma Jr., in an interview with RPP.

“He (Christian Meier) is getting married on the first of July in Los Angeles, California. They invited me, but I will not go to the wedding; My wife’s best friend is getting married in Pennsylvania (USA) and we are going to be there; that’s a week before Christian’s wedding and that means taking another trip. I already spoke to him, he already knows,” she mentioned.

Who is Christian Meier’s wife?

According to a report by “Magaly TV, the firm”, Andrea María Bosio Zegarra is a 27-year-old expert in digital marketing.

“As I told you, we have our sources and we try to corroborate our information from all sides and we have found those coincidences. It seems that it was news that only the most intimate knew. The last known relationship that ‘El Zorro’ had was with Alondra García Miró, who is more or less the same age as this girl. He likes minors,” Magaly said.

How did Christian Meier and Andrea Bosio meet?

The couple would have met in an advertising campaign for a well-known beauty brand. According to ‘Urraca’, Christian Meier and Andrea Bosio would have been in a relationship for nearly two years.

Christian Meier is 27 years older than Andrea Bosio. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast

As is known, the interpreter of “Carreteras mojadas” had no intention of returning to the altar, at least until a few months ago. “Not married, but to be with someone because human beings tend to pair off. It is natural”he told Trome. Apparently she would have changed her mind after meeting the young woman in her twenties.

