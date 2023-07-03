Christian Meier married last Saturday July 1 with Andrea Bosio in the United States. In a private ceremony they both said “yes” to seal their love. The Peruvian actor recently released a music video in which he expressed how he feels in this new stage of his life. In addition, in a few seconds of the material, you can see the luxurious ring that he gave to his now wife on the occasion of their engagement. Now the program “America Today” revealed what would be the price that the ‘Zorro’ interpreter would have paid for the detail.

Who is Andrea Bosio and what does she do?

Andrea María Bosio Zegarra is currently 26 years old and, according to her LinkedIn profile, studied Communications at the University of Lima. Likewise, her professional experience indicates that she works for brands in the fashion industry such as Mazzarri, which is dedicated to footwear, and also at Belcorp, the cosmetic company that includes Cyzone, Ésika and L’Bel.

How much would the ring that Christian Meier gave Andrea Bosio have cost?

Something that can never be missing in an engagement is the ring. Thus, Christian Meier spared no expense to give a luxurious detail to who would become his life partner. The “America Today” program consulted the gemologist, jewelry expert, Ricardo Rivera, who gave an estimated price for the ring that the actor gave to his fiancée.

“It is a typical solitaire ring that is made of yellow gold, embedded in 4 nails. I dare say that the one you see in the photo is an emerald rectangular cut diamond. I would say that it is a stone of 3 to 4 carats. It has a fairly representative size and would be above 30,000 soles” held.

