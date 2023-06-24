Christian Meier marries! After several months of rumors about an alleged wedding, the singer of “Carreteras mojadas” will marry his current partner, Andrea Bosio Zegarra, at the beginning of July. After almost 15 years of his separation with Marisol Aguirre, this would be the second time that the former member of Arena Hash will once again say yes in front of the altar.

The news has caused astonishment among Christian Meier fans and there are those who wonder what the age difference is between Gladys Zender’s son and his future wife. Coming up next, we tell you.

How many years apart does Christian Meier have with his current partner, Andrea Bosio?

Christian Meier is a renowned Peruvian singer and model. He was born on June 23, 1970, so he is currently 53 years old. For his part, according to information provided by Magaly Medina, the actor’s current partner, Andrea Bozio, would be 26 years old. Therefore, hethe age difference between the actor and his future wife is 27 years.

How did Christian Meier and Andrea Bosio meet?

Although Christian Meier’s last public relationship was with Alondra García, little is known about his current relationship. However, according to the information provided by the “Magaly TV, the firm” program, the former member of Arena Hash would have met Andrea Zegarra in an advertising campaign for a well-known beauty brand.

Likewise, Magaly Medina announced that the Peruvian singer would have been in a relationship with his current partner for about a year and a half.

